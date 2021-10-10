This week will be warm and dry in north Georgia. The high temperature will be near or above 80° through Friday. 

MONDAY FORECAST:

Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Warm and dry. 

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png
  • High Temperature: 80°
  • Normal High: 7
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

There is a low risk of a stray shower in far NW Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. Other than that, the threat of rain is very low for the upcoming workweek. Look for highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. 

Braves Series Forecast.png

A cold front will sweep through in the middle of next weekend. A line of showers/storms is possible ahead of the front, and it will turn much cooler as the front passes Saturday night into Sunday.  

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

