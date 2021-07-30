A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of North Georgia Friday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 106°. It may feel like up to 110° south and east of Atlanta.
Friday Forecast:
Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s and feeling like 100-106° this afternoon. Low risk of a shower or storm.
- High temperature: 96°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Friday. That means that the air quality could be dangerous to 'sensitive groups'. The elderly, those with asthma, those with heart/lung disease, and young children should limit their time outdoors in the late afternoon/early evening when air quality is at its worst.
It stays very hot through this weekend. Look for highs in the mid 90s on Saturday, and it may get there again on Sunday. There is a better chance of afternoon showers/storms on Sunday than on Saturday. Both days will feel 100°+ with high humidity.
The heat breaks on Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely. There may be several days with highs in the 80s next week. The temperature may even dip into the 60s in Atlanta for a couple nights next week!
