*** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of North Georgia Friday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 106 ***

Heat Advisory Friday

***AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for areas South and East of Metro Atlanta Saturday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 110 ***

Excessive Heat Watch Saturday

Friday Forecast:

Very hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies.

  • High temperature: 96°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

What you need to know

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Friday. That means that the air quality could be dangerous to 'sensitive groups'. The elderly, those with asthma, those with heart/lung disease, and young children should limit their time outdoors in the late afternoon/early evening when air quality is at its worst.

Air Quality Alert

The extreme heat will remain through Saturday! High temperatures will be in the mid/upper 90s, with a heat index in the triple digits!

Heat Index

Rain chances return late this weekend and early next week. As the rain returns, temperatures will be much cooler. We'll see highs in the mid/low 80s by Monday of next week.

