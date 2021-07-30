A Heat Advisory has been issued for Parts of Metro Atlanta Saturday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 105°. The heat continues through the weekend, with much cooler temperatures moving in early next week.
Friday Night Forecast:
Staying very warm and humid. Isolated storms, mainly in far North Georgia. Lows will only drop to the mid 70s.
Saturday Forecast:
Very hot and humid. Heat index temperatures will reach the triple digits - especially in Metro Atlanta and areas southeast of the Metro. An isolated chance of a passing afternoon shower or storm.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
The heat continues all weekend, with highs in the 90s. Rain chances increase Sunday...the clouds and chance of rain will keep highs in the low 90s Sunday.
Much cooler temperatures move in Monday - and continue through the week! Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s.
