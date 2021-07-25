A hot and humid week is ahead. The best chance of showers/storms is on Tuesday. The hottest weather arrives late in the work week. 

Monday Forecast:

Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Feels like mid to upper 90s with high humidity.

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png
  • High temperature: 91°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 30% 

What you need to know

True Hourly POP Fred Matrix.png
Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

There's a better chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s and feeling like the 90s with high humidity. 

Heat Index Forecast - 5 Day FRED.png

The hottest weather so far in 2021 may arrive by the end of the work week. Highs may reach the mid 90s on both Thursday and Friday with a low risk of afternoon storms. 

CBS Weather Ella.png

