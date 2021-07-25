A hot and humid week is ahead. The best chance of showers/storms is on Tuesday. The hottest weather arrives late in the work week.
Monday Forecast:
Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Feels like mid to upper 90s with high humidity.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
There's a better chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s and feeling like the 90s with high humidity.
The hottest weather so far in 2021 may arrive by the end of the work week. Highs may reach the mid 90s on both Thursday and Friday with a low risk of afternoon storms.
