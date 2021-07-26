A hot and humid week is ahead. The best chance of showers/storms is on Tuesday. The hottest weather arrives late in the work week.
Monday Forecast:
Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Feels like mid to upper 90s with high humidity.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
The best chance for thunderstorms this week is on Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90 before any rain arrives.
The risk of showers/storms diminishes in the mid to late work week. The temperature will climb into the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday. With high humidity, it will feel like 100° in the afternoon. It will be the hottest weather of 2021 so far.
