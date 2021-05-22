We are on the cusp of the hottest stretch of weather in Atlanta since the middle of last August! Expect near 90 on Sunday and in the 90s during the upcoming work week.
Sunday Forecast:
Sun and clouds, very warm to hot during the afternoon.
High Temperature: 89°
Normal high Temperature: 83°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Hot weather is here to stay for a while. Look for a dry work week with highs in the 90s every day. It will not be terribly humid early in the week, but the humidity builds by midweek. That means low temperatures may not get below 70 in Atlanta in the mid to late workweek.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.