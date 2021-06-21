Heavy downpours and scattered storms will move through North Georgia tonight as a cold front approaches. The rain chances continue overnight and into Tuesday Morning, making for a wet and sloppy Tuesday morning commute.
TONIGHT:
- Low temperature: 70°
- Normal High: 70°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
There is a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather tonight through Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. for far Northwest Georgia. An approaching cold front could bring strong storms. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong damaging winds.
On top of the threat of severe weather, we will also see scattered heavy downpours. The soil is already saturated from all the rain over the weekend, and we could see an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain through Tuesday. Because of that, far North Georgia is under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday at 2 p.m.
We'll finally see drier weather Wednesday and Thursday.
Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.