A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for North and West Georgia from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon. We'll see periods of heavy rain, especially Thursday night and Friday morning. Rainfall totals in the watch areas are expected to be between 1" to up to 4". Flooding is possible, especially near creeks and streams and in urban areas.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
We'll see two rounds of heavy rain.
The first round of heavy rain arrives tonight.
ROUND 1:
The first round of heavy rain moves in tonight and continues through early Thursday.
The rain will mainly impact areas northwest of I-85.
1/4" to up to 1" of rain expected with this initial round of rain.
NO FLOODING EXPECTED WITH THIS FIRST ROUND - but it will impact the Thursday morning Commute.
ROUND 2:
The second round of rain will be much stronger (with isolated storms) and bring heavy downpours.
This second round starts late Thursday and continues through Friday morning. The rain will end mid-day Friday.
Expect isolated storms (not severe) with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
We'll see an additional 1" to 3" of rain.
It turns colder as we head into the weekend. Temperatures drop through the day Friday. The weekend is trending dry and cool with highs in the low 50s.
