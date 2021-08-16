Fred's outer rain bands are already bringing rain to North Georgia. The rain will continue off and on through 3 p.m. in metro Atlanta.
* A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Georgia through Wednesday morning. 2-5" rain likely *
*A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas southeast of I-85 until 5PM Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast
Heavy tropical Rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. The heaviest rain will move over Metro Atlanta between 8AM - 3PM.
- High temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 100%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The heaviest downpours will continue over north Georgia Tuesday morning and continue through the early afternoon. The treat of heavy rain and storms comes to an end by dinner-time Tuesday.
2" to 5" of rain is expected. Because of that, flash flooding is likely in some of the hardest hit areas. On top of that, strong gusty winds will cause some trees & power lines to come down. Make sure you prepare your flash lights and charge your cell phone chargers.
Try and stay off the roads Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
