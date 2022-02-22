A line of showers and thunderstorms will move into northwest Georgia tonight and continue moving south into the Atlanta Metro area Wednesday morning. Isolated severe storms are possible in far Northwest Georgia after midnight. The strongest storms could produce strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals in far North Georgia could total up to 3 inches. Flash flooding is possible in areas that see repeated heavy rainfall. The line will weaken as it heads south, with much lower rainfall totals expected for Metro Atlanta.
Wednesday Forecast:
Showers and thunderstorms are possible morning and midday. Dry weather returns by mid to late afternoon. Warm again.
- Forecast High: 71°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know:
Thursday looks like a very warm day, with near-record heat possible. The high temperature will at least be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. If there's enough sunshine, it may reach the upper 70s in Atlanta and challenge the record high temperature of 79°.
It turns a bit cooler on Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of a cold front that will bring seasonable weather back for the weekend. Look for temperatures in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Some rain is likely on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
