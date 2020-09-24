Rain continues this evening and overnight through tomorrow morning. The risks are low, but isolated flash flooding in North Georgia is possible.
FRIDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 80°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
Rain in the morning on Friday tapers in the afternoon, but clouds linger through the day. Showers are likely to continue in NE GA through Friday night.
This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 80's. There is only a 10% to 30% chance of rain this weekend.
A big cool down is on the way next week. Gorgeous, crisp fall weather moves in Wednesday through next weekend.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.