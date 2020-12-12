We'll see periods of heavy rain overnight as temperatures remain in the upper 50s. The rain will continue for Monday morning's commute.
TONIGHT:
Scattered rain. Some Thunderstorms possible. Areas north of I-85 could see more than 1" of rain. Temperatures only drop to the upper 50s.
MONDAY:
Early morning rain. Temperatures will be near 59 early in the morning. The temperatures will drop quickly throughout the day. It will be windy and cold Monday afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and near 50. Winds will gust up to 35mph.
- High Temperature: 59° (We will reach our high at midnight, with dropping temperatures throughout the day)
- Rain chance: 80% before 9 a.m.
What you need to know
Tuesday will start off sunny, but we'll see increasing clouds late Tuesday ahead of our next system. Another round of rain moves in late Tuesday through Wednesday. This week will be much colder than last week, with lows dropping to the 20s by Friday morning.
7 Day Forecast
