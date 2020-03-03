Flash Flood Watch

** A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Wednesday morning and continues through Thursday afternoon for areas along and south of I-20 **

Wednesday Forecast

Heavy downpours are likely throughout the entire day. 

Wednesday Planner
  • Normal high: 61°
  • High: 57°
  • Chance of rain: 80% 


What you need to know:

Rain Chances

Heavy rain will continue through midday Thursday. All in all 2-4" rain may fall in that time frame, and river, stream and creek flooding is likely. Rain ends late Thursday and sunshine returns on Friday. It will stay dry with nice weather through the weekend. 

