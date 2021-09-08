*A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Chattahoochee River from Roswell to Vinings until further notice*
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly sunny through the morning. Storms pop up after 1pm and continue through the afternoon and evening. These storms will be focused from Metro Atlanta to the south, and will be slow moving. Flash flooding and lots of lightning are the main threats.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What You Need To Know
A cold front passes tonight and dry air begins to filter in tomorrow. We will see gradually clearing skies with mild temperatures through the day tomorrow. Low temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 80s. No rain through the end of the weekend!
