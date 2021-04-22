Dry today, but heavy rain arrives tomorrow morning and isolated strong storms are possible tomorrow evening.
Friday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy & mild with highs near 70.
- High: 70°
- Normal High: 74°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
It's going to be a wet start to the weekend. Heavy rain moves in by sunrise Saturday morning. Torrential downpours are likely through 10am.
It looks like we get a brief dry period through the early afternoon Saturday, before isolated storms move in through the evening.
A few storms could be strong/severe Saturday evening. Overall, 1-2" of rainfall is likely with this system. Most of North Georgia is under a Level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe storms. The biggest risks are heavy rain/flooding and strong damaging winds.
The storms end Saturday evening, and the rest of the weekend will be dry. Sunday will be GORGEOUS and dry, with highs in the low 70s.
