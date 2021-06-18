We'll see increasing clouds tonight, with heavy rain moving in Saturday and Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2PM Saturday until 8PM Sunday.
Friday Night's forecast
- Low temperature: 71°
- Normal Low: 69°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A tropical system will move over Georgia this weekend, bringing heavy rain late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday. The heaviest showers will begin after 8PM Saturday night:
The heavy rain will continue Sunday morning. The rain will begin to taper off late Sunday afternoon:
This tropical system will bring anywhere between 2 inches to 5 inches of rain. That much rain in such a short period of time could cause flash flooding. Because of that, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of North Georgia from 2PM Saturday until 8PM Sunday.
Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
