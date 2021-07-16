An approaching cold front will bring increasing rain chances this weekend and early next week. Keep those umbrellas handy.
Tonight:
Rain and storms ending late this evening. Partly Cloudy Overnight. Remaining warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s.
Saturday's forecast
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The high heat and humidity continues Saturday. Sunday will be cooler as rain chances increase.
The highest chance of rain is Monday, as a cold front approaches North Georgia. The front will bring more rain but it will also bring lower humidity and dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.
