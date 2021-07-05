Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry as lows drop to the upper 60s and near 70. Enjoy the dry weather while you can, rain chances increase starting Tuesday.
Monday Night's forecast
- Low temperature: 70°
- Normal low: 71°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see a 20% chance of Rain Tuesday afternoon as highs once again climb to the upper 80s.
That is just the beginning of a very wet pattern. Rain chances go up to 50% Wednesday afternoon as Elsa moves through Southeast Georgia. The rain chances stay high through the weekend.
Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to directly impact metro Atlanta, but higher moisture will lead to higher rain chances.
