It will stay dry this week, as both temperatures and humidity go up. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s all week, with lower temperatures this weekend and early next week.
Tonight:
Mostly clear and nice! Lows: low 60s. No Rain.
Tuesday forecast
Sunny and dry. Warm.
- High Temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 81°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Both Overnight temperatures and afternoon high temperatures will be warmer this week as the humidity increases. The rain chances won't increase until late in the weekend and early next week.
Powerful Hurricane Sam is moving through the Atlantic Ocean. It may make a run at Bermuda late this week. It is no threat to the United States.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.