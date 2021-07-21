Wednesday Forecast:
Cloudy in the morning with partially clearing skies in the afternoon. Occasional showers through the day.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
We'll see scattered rain and storms through Friday. Drier conditions move in this weekend, with only a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Because we'll see less cloud cover & rain, temperatures will heat to near 90 this weekend.
