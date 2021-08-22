The risk of rain is very low early in the week as the temperature returns to the low 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances increase in the mid to late week.
Monday Forecast:
Becoming sunny, hot and humid.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday also looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s again and feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. There is a low risk of any showers/storms Tuesday afternoon.
Expect it to not be quite as hot in the mid to late workweek, but it will stay very humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Friday - mainly in the afternoon.
