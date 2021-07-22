After a relatively cool start to summer, the weather will be a lot more typical of north Georgia in late July with hot and humid weather sticking around.
Friday Forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Feels like mid 90s in the mid to late afternoon. Low risk of a pop-up shower/storm. You may notice some smoke/haze in the air at sunrise/sunset.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Hot and humid weather lasts through the 7 Day Forecast. Most of the weekend looks dry. The best chance for a pop-up shower or t-storm is on Saturday afternoon. Expect highs near 90, and feeling like the mid 90s because of high humidity.
More of the same is likely early next week. The best chance for t-storms in the next 7 days is on Tuesday. It may get hotter late next week with temps reaching the mid 90s.
