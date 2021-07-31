The heat wave lasts for at least one more day on Sunday. It may break on Monday with showers and thunderstorms possible. It will likely be in the 80s from Tuesday through the end of the workweek.
Sunday Forecast:
Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low-mid 90s, and feeling like 96-104° in the afternoon. Low risk of a few showers/storms afternoon and evening.
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The temperature slips into the 80s by Monday or Tuesday. It will stay in the 80s for most of the upcoming week as the weather pattern reverts to what it was through mid-July. Pop-up showers/storms are possible most days, with the greatest risk south and east of Atlanta starting Tuesday/Wednesday. There's a good chance for mainly dry weather in northwest Georgia, and possibly in Atlanta, too.
Humidity will lower a bit, and that should allow the temperature to reach the 60s by late at night starting Tuesday or Wednesday and lasting through the work week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.