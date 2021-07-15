Thursday was the hottest day we have seen all month in Atlanta. The high temperature was 90; that is the first time Atlanta hit 90 degrees this July. The average high this time of year is 90. Temperatures have been below average because of the increased cloud cover and higher rain chances.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
The high heat and humidity continues through the weekend.
Higher rain chances move in Monday as a cold front approaches North Georgia. The front will bring more rain but it will also bring lower temperatures Monday & Tuesday.
