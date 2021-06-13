The workweek starts with hot and humid weather on Monday before much drier air arrives in the midweek.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Partly sunny, pop-up afternoon thunderstorms possible. It will feel like low-mid 90s through the afternoon.
What you need to know
It will stay very warm on Tuesday, but the humidity will be noticeably lower in the afternoon. The weather looks great in the midweek with seasonably warm conditions and a break from high humidity. Rain is very unlikely from Tuesday through the end of the workweek.
It will start to get muggier by the end of the workweek, and some showers cannot be ruled out next weekend.
Tropical development is also possible in the western Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
