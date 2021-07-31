This hot and humid weather pattern continues on through the weekend but then we return to the 80's on Monday!
Saturday Forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm tonight!
- High temperature: 94°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Sunny, hot and humid today. Heat Index will be between 100-107 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly dry with just a 20% chance for an isolated shower.
Sunday will continue to be hot and humid but late day (after 4 pm) showers and storms associated with a cold front will break the back of the heat and temperatures return into the 80's for highs beginning on Monday.
The week ahead: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms expected on Tuesday but the week ahead will be cooler with highs in the 80's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.