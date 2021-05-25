Tuesday Forecast:
Partly sunny & hot, with highs in the low 90s.
High Temperature: 90°
Normal high Temperature: 83°
Chance of rain: 10% mountains
What You Need to Know:
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is once again in effect Tuesday. This means the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The elderly, young children, and those with asthma or lung/heart disease should limit their time outdoors in the late afternoon when air quality is at its worst.
It stays hot and dry through the end of the work week. A cold front arrives late Friday and brings us brief thunderstorms Friday night and then much cooler & gorgeous weather for Memorial Day Weekend.
