Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with the warmest temperatures we've had all year - upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday

Saturday's Forecast

Saturday Planner
  • High temperature: 86°
  • Normal high: 80°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know

Sunday Highs

Sunday will be the hottest day of the year- many areas reach the upper 80s in the afternoon. A cold front moves through Monday bringing us scattered thunderstorms through the afteroon. Cool air moves in behind this system and temperatures drop into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.  

Temperature Trend

Subtropical or tropical storm Arthur will likely form this weekend east of Florida. It's unlikely to have any impact in Georgia.

