Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with the warmest temperatures we've had all year - upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday
Saturday's Forecast
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 80°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Sunday will be the hottest day of the year- many areas reach the upper 80s in the afternoon. A cold front moves through Monday bringing us scattered thunderstorms through the afteroon. Cool air moves in behind this system and temperatures drop into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.
Subtropical or tropical storm Arthur will likely form this weekend east of Florida. It's unlikely to have any impact in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.