Tuesday Forecast:

Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms.

  • High temperature: 90°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 50% 

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Heat Index Each Day

It will stay hot and humid all week, with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the upper 90s this week. Afternoon t-storms will be widespread Wednesday and Thursday to help cool things off.

Tropical Update:

Tracking the Tropics

We are watching a tropical wave that is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred sometime today. The storm will cross Puerto Rico this afternoon where tropical storm warnings have been issued. Right now, it looks like this storm tracks towards the Gulf Coast of Florida. We will watch for local impacts early next week.

