Wednesday Forecast

Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temps in the low 90ss. Isolated t-showers are likely through the afternoon and evening.

  • High temperature: 88°
  • Normal High: 89°
  • Chance of rain: 30%

What you need to know

Friday Futurecast Radar

Scattered t-storms are likely tomorrow, especially in the evening. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings us a line of heavy rain and t-storms through the morning and midday hours. 

Dry air moves in behind the front setting up a gorgeous Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid 80s and low rain chances!

Weekend Forecast
Fireworks Forecast

