Expect a hot Friday in metro Atlanta with pop-up storms between 2-9 p.m. Highs will reach into the low 90's.

Friday Forecast

  • Forecast high: 91°
  • Normal high: 89°
  • Rain chance: 30% 

What you need to know

Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 90's. Sunday we see a risk for a squall line of storms in the afternoon. We will have to watch what develops in the coming days with that storm system. Next week looks dry and hot. 

