Expect a hot Friday in metro Atlanta with pop-up storms between 2-9 p.m. Highs will reach into the low 90's.
Friday Forecast
- Forecast high: 91°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 30%
What you need to know
Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 90's. Sunday we see a risk for a squall line of storms in the afternoon. We will have to watch what develops in the coming days with that storm system. Next week looks dry and hot.
