A beautiful 4th of July weekend will be followed by a hot start to the week on Monday. It turns a bit cooler, but gets very humid in the midweek. The threat of showers/storms increases in the mid to late workweek.
Monday Forecast
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot, but not very humid. Dry skies likely Monday night. It will turn more humid by early Tuesday.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The midweek looks humid with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms. The best bets for scattered rain are Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will likely be in the 80s due to the building clouds and pop-up showers. Lows will be in the 70s because of the high humidity.
Tropical Storm Elsa will likely pass far enough southeast of north Georgia that direct impacts are minimal or none. However, it's the front that is steering Elsa to the east that will lead to the showers/storms that we get this week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.