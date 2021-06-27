Expect seasonably hot weather on Monday as the temperature climbs to near 90 in the afternoon. It will not stay as hot through most of the week, with showers likely on Tuesday, and it stays somewhat unsettled later in the week.

Monday Forecast

Clouds and sunshine, very low risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. 

  • High temperature: 89°
  • Normal High: 89°
  • Chance of rain: 20%

What you need to know

A disturbance off the Southeast US coast may become a weak tropical system before reaching the coast late Monday. It will move through north Georgia Monday night and Tuesday bringing showers and cooler temperatures. Very strong winds are unlikely with this system unless it strengthens much more than currently projected. 

Scattered afternoon t-storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the mid to upper 80s. There is a higher chance of showers/storms Friday and Saturday. The timing of a front is very important for both Peachtree Road Races this weekend. There are races on Saturday and Sunday morning. Right now, it looks like the Saturday race will be very humid with showers/storms possible. There is a better chance of dry and slightly less humid weather on Sunday. The 4th of July weekend does not look very hot in north Georgia. 

