Expect a mostly sunny start to Sunday in Atlanta with storms possible after 2 p.m.
Sunday's forecast
- Forecast high: 92°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 40%
What you need to know
It'll be a nice start to Sunday in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies. Clouds won't increase until after lunch with storms possible after 2 p.m.
It won't be a wash out Sunday, but if a storm moves over your area Sunday, expect heavy rain and lightning. An isolated severe thunderstorm will also be possible with the potential for strong winds.
Atlanta is currently under a level 1 risk -- the lowest risk -- of severe storms Sunday.
