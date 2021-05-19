The first heat wave of 2021 is on schedule for the early to middle part of next week. In the meantime, look for a gradual warm-up over the next few days into the weekend.
Thursday Forecast
Partly to mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and breezy.
High temperature: 82°
Normal high temperature: 82°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Dry weather and a warm-up are in the forecast for the next seven days. Look for highs in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday. It will flirt with 90° on Sunday, and we will likely see low-mid 90s in the early to middle part of next week.
While it will be hot, it does not look like it will be terribly humid before early next week. That should allow the temperature to fall into the low-mid 60s through Sunday night. It will gradually get more humid and stay hot in the middle of the week. There's no rain in the 7 Day forecast.
