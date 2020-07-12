The workweek starts with highs near 90 on Monday. It will get even hotter in the midweek, and the 90s are sticking around for a while.
Monday's forecast
Plenty of sunshine. Seasonably hot and not terribly humid.
- Forecast high: 91°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
This is the normally hottest time of the year in Atlanta, and this week will feel like it. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s every day this week. It will be mainly or all dry through the midweek, with increasing afternoon t-storm chances late in the week.
While it will be hot in north Georgia, the hottest weather in the country will stay over the Plains and Midwest this week. They will see 100°+ heat for few days. While it will not get to 100° in north Georgia, it will feel like 100° at times Wednesday-Thursday because of humidity.
