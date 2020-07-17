Plan on lots of sunshine with very hot conditions this weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are expected Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
Saturday's forecast
- Forecast high: 94°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 30%
What you need to know
Metro Atlanta and the mountains will be the focus area for t-showers tomorrow. Other regions of North Georgia see very low rain chances, and therefore may see temperatures in the upper 90s.
By Sunday, scattered t-storms will help bring relief from the heat through the afternoon. Heat index on Sunday is above 100 through the afternoon.
Thunderstorm chances increase enext week. It will stay hot and humid on Monday before turning a bit less hot in the midweek. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's Tuesday and Wednesday.
