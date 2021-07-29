*** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of North Georgia today with feels-like temps as high as 106 ***
Thursday Forecast:
Very hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s with sunny skies.
- High temperature: 97°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Thursday. That means that the air quality could be dangerous to 'sensitive groups'. The elderly, those with asthma, those with heart/lung disease, and young children should limit their time outdoors in the late afternoon/early evening when air quality is at its worst.
The extreme heat will remain through Saturday! High temperatures will be in the mid/upper 90s, with a heat index in the triple digits!
Rain chances return late this weekend and early next week. As the rain returns, temperatures will be much cooler. We'll see highs in the mid/low 80s by Monday of next week.
