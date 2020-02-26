A quick-moving system will bring us increasing clouds after sunrise and spotty showers through the day.
Thursday Forecast
Morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers through the day. The mountains are likely to see snow showers between 10am-1pm. It will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and very windy in the afternoon. Tomorrow evening will be dry, but a few more rain/snow showers are possible overnight Friday into Saturday. Accumulations will be light in the mountains.
- Normal high: 60°
- High: 50°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know:
Sunshine returns on Saturday and the weekend will be dry. It will be breezy and cool on Saturday with highs in the low 50s, but warmer on Sunday with a high around 60.
