Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with high back in the low 70's. An isolated shower will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
Isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the coverage will be low at only 30%.
Rain chances will increase Wednesday ahead of a cool front. In addition to more rain Wednesday, an isolated strong storm will also be possible throughout the day, especially northwest of Atlanta.
Rain chances will continue each day through the rest of the week (and year) with much colder air moving into north Georgia Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.