FRIDAY FORECAST:
Partly sunny with patchy morning fog. More sunshine through the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but the rain threat is lower than the last few days.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 30%
What you need to know
The rain threat diminishes after sunset tonight, and dry air takes over for the weekend. Patchy dense fog is possibly both Saturday and Sunday morning, but the afternoons will be mostly sunny and warm. Plan on morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs near 80 with no rain through next week.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.