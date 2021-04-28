Thursday Forecast:
Cloudy & warm with a nice breeze. Isolated thunderstorms after 9pm lasting overnight.
- High: 81°
- Normal High: 76°
- Rain chance: 20% Night
What you need to know:
Isolated strong storms are possible tonight, especially across NW GA between 9pm and midnight. Metro Atlanta will see a few spotty t-showers overnight. It will be dry by sunrise Friday.
Gorgeous sunshine returns for Saturday, with low humidity and highs near 80. Clouds increase quickly on Sunday and we get into a stormy pattern next week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.