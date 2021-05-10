Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy with a few showers and t-storms throughout the day. It will be comfortable with temps in the low 70s.
High: 75°
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chance: 30%
What You Need to Know:
Steady rain moves in very early Wednesday morning and rain continues through mid afternoon.
