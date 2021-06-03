Light showers Thursday morning & midday give way to isolated t-storms through the afternoon & evening. A stray strong storm is possible, especially in NW GA.
Thursday's summary
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated t-storms through the afternoon and evening. A few t-showers may continue into the overnight hours.
What you need to know
The weather looks pretty good Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and warm temps. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return Sunday, and the humid, unsettled weather continues through next week.
