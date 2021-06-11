Scattered t-storms and showers continue Friday night as it stays warm and humid. There is a lower, but not zero, risk of storms this weekend before a dry stretch next week.
Saturday Forecast
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Partly cloudy, very warm, humid. Scattered midday and afternoon t-storms are possible.
What you need to know
Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. It will stay seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a 20% chance of a passing shower or t-storm.
The weather looks fairly quiet early next week. It will turn a bit less humid and the chance of rain is low Monday through Thursday. Highs in the low 90s are possible Monday and Tuesday, with mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
