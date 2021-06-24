The workweek ends with nice weather on Friday. Humidity increases this weekend with pop-up scattered t-storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
Friday Forecast
Low temperature in the 60s at dawn. Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Overall, a nice day!
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Humidity increases this weekend. There is a 30-40% chance of a passing shower/storm on Saturday, and a 40-50% chance on Sunday. Most of the time it will be dry with highs in the mid 80s both days. Lows will be near 70.
The weather looks pretty quiet early next week. It will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s with a low risk of afternoon t-storms Monday through Wednesday.
The tropics are quiet, but there is a disturbance moving through the Eastern Atlantic Ocean that we're watching. It has about a 40% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.
