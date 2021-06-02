It will be mild Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s. A few showers/storms are possible in far northwest Georgia overnight. Expect a warm and humid Thursday with scattered t-storms possible. There is a low risk of storms containing strong straight-line winds.
Thursday's summary
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated t-storms are likely midday and afternoon. Best chance of getting a storm is northwest of Atlanta. A few storms could be strong/severe.
What you need to know
The weather looks pretty good from Friday through the weekend. There's a low chance of a stray shower/storm south of I-20 on Friday. Saturday will likely be dry. Pop-up showers/storms cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but it does not look like widespread rain. Expect seasonable temps with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
