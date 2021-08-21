Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night. Expect a bit more sunshine on Sunday, but the threat of a passing shower/storm continues.
Sunday Forecast:
Clouds early, with showers or t-storms possible before sunrise. Some breaks in the clouds midday. Warmer in the afternoon with pop-up showers/storms possible. Humid.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
It looks hot and humid early next week. Look for highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. There is a very low chance of any rain on Monday, and the risk is low on Tuesday, too.
Expect it to not be quite as hot in the mid to late workweek, but it will stay very humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Friday - mainly in the afternoon.
Hurricane Henri is heading for Southeastern New York and Southern New England on Sunday. It may make landfall around midday as either a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. Coastal flooding, heavy rain and damaging winds causing power outages are likely as the storm comes ashore.
