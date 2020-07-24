A Foggy start for some. Expect a partly sunny, warm day with some scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday's forecast
- Forecast high: 91°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
Highs will be in the low 90's early this week before cooler weather arrives in the mid-week.
Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday evening on Padre Island, Texas with 90 mph winds. It will move into NE Mexico later today with flooding rains. Tropical moisture will be imported into Georgia and aid in some of our storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.